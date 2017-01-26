Donald Trump is doing exactly what he said he would do

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905

Warning: Class __PHP_Incomplete_Class has no unserializer in /home/content/p3pnexwpnas09_data03/31/2579331/html/wp-content/object-cache.php on line 1905
LI News Radio Donald Trump is doing exactly what he said he would do - LI News Radio
photo SlominsLINewsBanner2-1.png
BREAKING NEWS

Donald Trump is doing exactly what he said he would do

Posted On 26 Jan 2017
By :
Comment: 0

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

photo charity.jpg
January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
photo charity.jpg

On Air Now

2016-2017 New York Islanders Schedule

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

WATCH: Girls Gotta Eat at Brewology295

photo charity.jpg

Headlines

How to kill a Supreme Court nomination
Derailing a president's choice for the US Supreme Court is […]
Thu, Jan 26, 2017
Headlines
Voter fraud explained: Here's what you need know
President Donald Trump insists that millions of illegal votes were […]
Thu, Jan 26, 2017
Headlines
Donald Trump is doing exactly what he said he would do
As he progressed from punchline to primary contender, from frontrunner […]
Thu, Jan 26, 2017
Headlines

WATCH: VIDEOS WITH CHEF PLUM

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers
photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
44°
light rain
humidity: 90%
wind: 7mph SSW
H 49 • L 40
41°
Fri
39°
Sat
38°
Sun
34°
Mon
36°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup