Previous Story
Dems concerned Trump too 'unstable' to be trusted with nukes
Posted On 14 Nov 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Dems%20concerned%20Trump%20too%20'unstable'%20to%20be%20trusted%20with%20nukes" target="_blank">
-
- Dems%20concerned%20Trump%20too%20'unstable'%20to%20be%20trusted%20with%20nukes" target="_blank">
- Dems%20concerned%20Trump%20too%20'unstable'%20to%20be%20trusted%20with%20nukes" target="_blank">
- Dems%20concerned%20Trump%20too%20'unstable'%20to%20be%20trusted%20with%20nukes" target="_blank">
-
-