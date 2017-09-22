Previous Story
CVS will limit opioid prescriptions to 7 days
Posted On 22 Sep 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- CVS%20will%20limit%20opioid%20prescriptions%20to%207%20days" target="_blank">
-
- CVS%20will%20limit%20opioid%20prescriptions%20to%207%20days" target="_blank">
- CVS%20will%20limit%20opioid%20prescriptions%20to%207%20days" target="_blank">
- CVS%20will%20limit%20opioid%20prescriptions%20to%207%20days" target="_blank">
-
-