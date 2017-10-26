Previous Story
Coming soon to a theater near you: Surge pricing for movies
Posted On 26 Oct 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Coming%20soon%20to%20a%20theater%20near%20you:%20Surge%20pricing%20for%20movies" target="_blank">
-
- Coming%20soon%20to%20a%20theater%20near%20you:%20Surge%20pricing%20for%20movies" target="_blank">
- Coming%20soon%20to%20a%20theater%20near%20you:%20Surge%20pricing%20for%20movies" target="_blank">
- Coming%20soon%20to%20a%20theater%20near%20you:%20Surge%20pricing%20for%20movies" target="_blank">
-
-