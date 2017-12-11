Previous Story
CNN exclusive: Sen. Gillibrand calls on Trump to resign
Posted On 11 Dec 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- CNN%20exclusive:%20Sen.%20Gillibrand%20calls%20on%20Trump%20to%20resign" target="_blank">
-
- CNN%20exclusive:%20Sen.%20Gillibrand%20calls%20on%20Trump%20to%20resign" target="_blank">
- CNN%20exclusive:%20Sen.%20Gillibrand%20calls%20on%20Trump%20to%20resign" target="_blank">
- CNN%20exclusive:%20Sen.%20Gillibrand%20calls%20on%20Trump%20to%20resign" target="_blank">
-
-