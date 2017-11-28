Previous Story
CNN confirmed the launch with the South Korean military leaders who said it was still flying
Posted On 28 Nov 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- CNN%20confirmed%20the%20launch%20with%20the%20South%20Korean%20military%20leaders%20who%20said%20it%20was%20still%20flying" target="_blank">
-
- CNN%20confirmed%20the%20launch%20with%20the%20South%20Korean%20military%20leaders%20who%20said%20it%20was%20still%20flying" target="_blank">
- CNN%20confirmed%20the%20launch%20with%20the%20South%20Korean%20military%20leaders%20who%20said%20it%20was%20still%20flying" target="_blank">
- CNN%20confirmed%20the%20launch%20with%20the%20South%20Korean%20military%20leaders%20who%20said%20it%20was%20still%20flying" target="_blank">
-
-