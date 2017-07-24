Previous Story
Cillizza: Trump doesn't want to fire the AG. He wants him to quit
Posted On 24 Jul 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Cillizza:%20Trump%20doesn't%20want%20to%20fire%20the%20AG.%20He%20wants%20him%20to%20quit" target="_blank">
-
- Cillizza:%20Trump%20doesn't%20want%20to%20fire%20the%20AG.%20He%20wants%20him%20to%20quit" target="_blank">
- Cillizza:%20Trump%20doesn't%20want%20to%20fire%20the%20AG.%20He%20wants%20him%20to%20quit" target="_blank">
- Cillizza:%20Trump%20doesn't%20want%20to%20fire%20the%20AG.%20He%20wants%20him%20to%20quit" target="_blank">
-
-