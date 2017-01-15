Previous Story
CIA director: Trump should have 'appreciation' for intel community
Posted On 15 Jan 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- CIA%20director:%20Trump%20should%20have%20'appreciation'%20for%20intel%20community" target="_blank">
-
- CIA%20director:%20Trump%20should%20have%20'appreciation'%20for%20intel%20community" target="_blank">
- CIA%20director:%20Trump%20should%20have%20'appreciation'%20for%20intel%20community" target="_blank">
- CIA%20director:%20Trump%20should%20have%20'appreciation'%20for%20intel%20community" target="_blank">
-
-