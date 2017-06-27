Previous Story
Carl's Jr. slapped with $1.45 million fine for underpaying L.A. workers
Posted On 27 Jun 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Carl's%20Jr.%20slapped%20with%20$1.45%20million%20fine%20for%20underpaying%20L.A.%20workers" target="_blank">
-
- Carl's%20Jr.%20slapped%20with%20$1.45%20million%20fine%20for%20underpaying%20L.A.%20workers" target="_blank">
- Carl's%20Jr.%20slapped%20with%20$1.45%20million%20fine%20for%20underpaying%20L.A.%20workers" target="_blank">
- Carl's%20Jr.%20slapped%20with%20$1.45%20million%20fine%20for%20underpaying%20L.A.%20workers" target="_blank">
-
-