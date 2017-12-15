Previous Story
Can the tax bill pass if McCain and Cochran are absent?
Posted On 15 Dec 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Can%20the%20tax%20bill%20pass%20if%20McCain%20and%20Cochran%20are%20absent?" target="_blank">
-
- Can%20the%20tax%20bill%20pass%20if%20McCain%20and%20Cochran%20are%20absent?" target="_blank">
- Can%20the%20tax%20bill%20pass%20if%20McCain%20and%20Cochran%20are%20absent?" target="_blank">
- Can%20the%20tax%20bill%20pass%20if%20McCain%20and%20Cochran%20are%20absent?" target="_blank">
-
-