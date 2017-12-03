Previous Story
California is outspending the U.S. government to market Obamacare
Posted On 03 Dec 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the Author
Long Island’s 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- California%20is%20outspending%20the%20U.S.%20government%20to%20market%20Obamacare" target="_blank">
-
- California%20is%20outspending%20the%20U.S.%20government%20to%20market%20Obamacare" target="_blank">
- California%20is%20outspending%20the%20U.S.%20government%20to%20market%20Obamacare" target="_blank">
- California%20is%20outspending%20the%20U.S.%20government%20to%20market%20Obamacare" target="_blank">
-
-