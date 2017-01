— Main Menu — Home NEWS - Entertainment News TRAFFIC Weather FEATURES - Business - Health and Wellness - - Dr. Sanjay Gupta Host of the Health and Well-Being Minute – Weekdays 5am-9am - Sports - Technology AUDIO Weekdays - Jay Oliver Weekdays 5am–9am - Brian Kilmeade – Kilmeade and Friends Monday-Friday 9am-12pm - Bill Powers Local News - Your Island With Tom Schiliro - Frank Mackay Weekdays 2pm-3pm - Sean Hannity Weekdays 3pm–6pm - Out Of The Box With David Levenstein - The Open Mike Show - Mark Levin Weekdays 6pm–9pm - Jim Bohannon Weekdays 10pm-1am - John Grayson Weekdays 1am–5am - Psychic Medium LIVE! - Keeping The Spirits Alive - Christopher Hahn Sunday 6pm-8pm - Ernie Fazio – Weekends Lifestyle Saturdays - The Non-Profit Voice - Eye On Crime - Boys Under The Hood - DDI On Autism - Spotlight On Long Island Schools - Robert W. Dapelo, Esq. Divorce Course - Will You Trust Me - Cashing Out - The Miracle Mortgage Radio Show - Guaranteed Sold With Ray Manzoni - Financial Freedom - Because Justice Matters - Radio Jobline - Business Profits In The Real World - Ask The Medical Expert - Cassar Courtroom - Crime Talk Lifestyle Sundays - Getting You Healthy Naturally - Sports Break - Cashing Out - The Cigar Czar - The Personal Injury Show - Let Me Call My Lawyer - Because Justice Matters - The Senior Advocate - Elder Law Matters - The Christopher Hahn Show