Previous Story
Bette Midler 'fine' after falling during 'Hello Dolly'
Posted On 15 Sep 2017
By : newsboy86
Comment: 0
About the AuthorLong Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
-
-
- Bette%20Midler%20'fine'%20after%20falling%20during%20'Hello%20Dolly'" target="_blank">
-
- Bette%20Midler%20'fine'%20after%20falling%20during%20'Hello%20Dolly'" target="_blank">
- Bette%20Midler%20'fine'%20after%20falling%20during%20'Hello%20Dolly'" target="_blank">
- Bette%20Midler%20'fine'%20after%20falling%20during%20'Hello%20Dolly'" target="_blank">
-
-