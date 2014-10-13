photo SlominsLINewsBanner2-1.png
Babylon man arrested in DWI

Posted On 13 Oct 2014
Suffolk County Police yesterday arrested a Babylon man for driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle crash in which he was seriously injured.

William Herrera was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer eastbound on Long Island Avenue when he attempted to make a left turn onto Wright Avenue and his vehicle collided with a westbound 2000 Honda Accord, driven by Dyllan Pleva-Korsika, at approximately 4:10 p.m.

Herrera, 45, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious internal injuries. Herrera was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and will be arraigned at a later date.

Pleva-Korsika, 17, of Deer Park, and Herrera’s passenger, Robert Houlahan, 47, of Babylon, were both transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks and the investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

  1. Christopher Everspark October 14, 2014 at 6:52 pm Reply

    Hopefully all will be able to fully recover from their injuries.

    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tAb0a8ko09U

