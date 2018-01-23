Attorney Ray Perini Joins Jay Oliver LIVE on LI in the AM!

Home
About Us
Advertise With Us
Have a Show Idea?
Careers
Contest Rules
Contact
— Top Menu —
Home
About Us
Advertise With Us
Have a Show Idea?
Careers
Contest Rules
Contact
— Main Menu —
Home
NEWS
- Entertainment News
TRAFFIC
Weather
Business
Features
- Photos
- - Back To Business
- Health and Wellness
- - Dr. Sanjay Gupta Host of the Health and Well-Being Minute – Weekdays 5am-9am
- Sports
- Technology
AUDIO
Weekdays
- Jay Oliver Weekdays 6am–9am
- Drew Scott
- Brian Kilmeade – Kilmeade and Friends Monday-Friday 9am-12pm
- Your Island With Tom Schiliro
- Frank Mackay Weekdays 2pm-3pm
- Sean Hannity Weekdays 3pm–6pm
- WMAP Radio with KC Armstrong
- Dr. Gil Lederman’s Radio Surgery Show
- Jim Bohannon Weekdays 11pm-1am
- Psychic Medium LIVE!
- The Franchise Academy Radio Show
- Christopher Hahn Sunday 6pm-8pm
Lifestyle Saturdays
- The Non-Profit Voice
- Ossie’s Auto LIVE!
- DDI On Autism
- Spotlight On Long Island Schools
- Will You Trust Me
- Cashing Out
- Love To Live Healthy With Josephine And Thea
- Guaranteed Sold With Ray Manzoni
- Financial Freedom
- Radio Jobline
- Because Justice Matters
- Bugging Out
- Business Profits In The Real World
- KMA Talk Radio
- Ask The Medical Expert
- Renewable Radio
- Defy Gravity
Lifestyle Sundays
- Jack Ellsworth’s Memories In Melody
- Robert W. Dapelo, Esq. Matrimonial Matters
- Sports Break
- A Woman’s View
- The Cigar Czar
- The Personal Injury Show
- Let Me Call My Lawyer
- Armed American Radio
Home
NEWS
Entertainment News
TRAFFIC
Weather
Business
Features
Photos
Back To Business
Health and Wellness
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Host of the Health and Well-Being Minute – Weekdays 5am-9am
Sports
Technology
AUDIO
Weekdays
Jay Oliver Weekdays 6am–9am
Drew Scott
Brian Kilmeade – Kilmeade and Friends Monday-Friday 9am-12pm
Your Island With Tom Schiliro
Frank Mackay Weekdays 2pm-3pm
Sean Hannity Weekdays 3pm–6pm
WMAP Radio with KC Armstrong
Dr. Gil Lederman’s Radio Surgery Show
Jim Bohannon Weekdays 11pm-1am
Psychic Medium LIVE!
The Franchise Academy Radio Show
Christopher Hahn Sunday 6pm-8pm
Lifestyle Saturdays
The Non-Profit Voice
Ossie’s Auto LIVE!
DDI On Autism
Spotlight On Long Island Schools
Will You Trust Me
Cashing Out
Love To Live Healthy With Josephine And Thea
Guaranteed Sold With Ray Manzoni
Financial Freedom
Radio Jobline
Because Justice Matters
Bugging Out
Business Profits In The Real World
KMA Talk Radio
Ask The Medical Expert
Renewable Radio
Defy Gravity
Lifestyle Sundays
Jack Ellsworth’s Memories In Melody
Robert W. Dapelo, Esq. Matrimonial Matters
Sports Break
A Woman’s View
The Cigar Czar
The Personal Injury Show
Let Me Call My Lawyer
Armed American Radio
BREAKING NEWS
Congressman Lee Zeldin Joins Jay Oliver LIVE on LI in the AM!
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran LIVE on LI in the AM w/ Jay Oliver!
Attorney Ray Perini Joins Jay Oliver LIVE on LI in the AM!
Executive Director of Reclaim New York, Brandon Muir, LIVE on LI in the AM w/ Jay Oliver!
Joe Campolo of Campolo, Middleton and McCormick LLP LIVE on LI in the AM w/ Jay Oliver!
President of Pace University and Political Science Professor, Dr. David Caputo LIVE on LI in the AM w/ Jay Oliver!
NYS Allies for Public Education’s Leonie Haimson and Long Island Opt-Out Group’s Jeanette Deutermann LIVE on LI in the AM w/ Jay Oliver!
AVZ Wealth Management’s Joe Ferreria LIVE on LI in the AM w/ Jay Oliver!
Why you want Amazon to be your new neighbor
Marches and demonstrations are planned worldwide
Attorney Ray Perini Joins Jay Oliver LIVE on LI in the AM!
Posted On
23 Jan 2018
By :
login1
Comment: 0
About the Author
Previous Story
Executive Director of Reclaim New York, Brandon Muir, LIVE on LI in the AM w/ Jay Oliver!
Next Story
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran LIVE on LI in the AM w/ Jay Oliver!
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
Name
*
Email
*
Website
January 2018
M
T
W
T
F
S
S
« Dec
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
On Air Now
Jeannie Powers
Email Us
Name *
* Please enter your name
Email *
* Please enter a valid email address
Message *
* Please enter message
Submit
Islip Macarthur Airport
53
°
light rain
humidity: 93%
wind: 7mph SW
H 51 • L 49
39
°
Wed
32
°
Thu
34
°
Fri
45
°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Connect With Us
LI News Radio, All Right Reserved.
EEO Info
Powered by
SpotOnMediaGroup