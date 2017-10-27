Previous Story
At least 3 women say George H.W. Bush touched them inappropriately
Posted On 27 Oct 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- At%20least%203%20women%20say%20George%20H.W.%20Bush%20touched%20them%20inappropriately" target="_blank">
-
- At%20least%203%20women%20say%20George%20H.W.%20Bush%20touched%20them%20inappropriately" target="_blank">
- At%20least%203%20women%20say%20George%20H.W.%20Bush%20touched%20them%20inappropriately" target="_blank">
- At%20least%203%20women%20say%20George%20H.W.%20Bush%20touched%20them%20inappropriately" target="_blank">
-
-