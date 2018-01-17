Previous Story
Apple: We'll pay $38B in taxes and add 20,000 jobs in US
Posted On 17 Jan 2018
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Apple:%20We'll%20pay%20$38B%20in%20taxes%20and%20add%2020,000%20jobs%20in%20US" target="_blank">
-
- Apple:%20We'll%20pay%20$38B%20in%20taxes%20and%20add%2020,000%20jobs%20in%20US" target="_blank">
- Apple:%20We'll%20pay%20$38B%20in%20taxes%20and%20add%2020,000%20jobs%20in%20US" target="_blank">
- Apple:%20We'll%20pay%20$38B%20in%20taxes%20and%20add%2020,000%20jobs%20in%20US" target="_blank">
-
-