Previous Story
Anderson Cooper: Trump foils WH attempt to shift blame
Posted On 17 Jan 2018
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Anderson%20Cooper:%20Trump%20foils%20WH%20attempt%20to%20shift%20blame" target="_blank">
-
- Anderson%20Cooper:%20Trump%20foils%20WH%20attempt%20to%20shift%20blame" target="_blank">
- Anderson%20Cooper:%20Trump%20foils%20WH%20attempt%20to%20shift%20blame" target="_blank">
- Anderson%20Cooper:%20Trump%20foils%20WH%20attempt%20to%20shift%20blame" target="_blank">
-
-