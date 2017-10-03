Previous Story
Analysis: Trump's Puerto Rico event was way worse than his tweets
Posted On 03 Oct 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- Analysis:%20Trump's%20Puerto%20Rico%20event%20was%20way%20worse%20than%20his%20tweets" target="_blank">
-
- Analysis:%20Trump's%20Puerto%20Rico%20event%20was%20way%20worse%20than%20his%20tweets" target="_blank">
- Analysis:%20Trump's%20Puerto%20Rico%20event%20was%20way%20worse%20than%20his%20tweets" target="_blank">
- Analysis:%20Trump's%20Puerto%20Rico%20event%20was%20way%20worse%20than%20his%20tweets" target="_blank">
-
-