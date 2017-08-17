Previous Story
After a mostly unproductive 7 months in office, Trump is again becoming what he has always been — an outsider
Posted On 17 Aug 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- After%20a%20mostly%20unproductive%207%20months%20in%20office,%20Trump%20is%20again%20becoming%20what%20he%20has%20always%20been%20—%20an%20outsider" target="_blank">
-
- After%20a%20mostly%20unproductive%207%20months%20in%20office,%20Trump%20is%20again%20becoming%20what%20he%20has%20always%20been%20—%20an%20outsider" target="_blank">
- After%20a%20mostly%20unproductive%207%20months%20in%20office,%20Trump%20is%20again%20becoming%20what%20he%20has%20always%20been%20—%20an%20outsider" target="_blank">
- After%20a%20mostly%20unproductive%207%20months%20in%20office,%20Trump%20is%20again%20becoming%20what%20he%20has%20always%20been%20—%20an%20outsider" target="_blank">
-
-