LI News Radio (103.9) is Long Island’s only FM news station. Broadcasting LIVE from Islip’s MacArthur Airport, we are bringing news, traffic and weather to our listeners.

Local news and information that impacts Long Islanders will be our focus. With only one newspaper and one cable channel, Suffolk County does not have a free information news outlet, until now! The LI News Radio news department is the largest in Suffolk County, keeping our island informed locally and state-wide.

Weekday mornings 5am till 9am Jay Oliver keeps Long Island informed with news, features, stories and topics important to Long Islanders. All brought to you LIVE from our studios at Islip MacArthur Airport.

Then all day, featuring talk shows with Brian Kilmeade, John Gomez, Sean Hannity, and Mark Levin, this station will cover a compelling array of news topics. LI News Radio will attract audiences with a variety of interests!