BREAKING NEWS

A Senate Republcan leader backs Trump's call for Senate to ditch the filibuster

Posted On 13 Sep 2017
By :
Comment: 0

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

photo charity.jpg
September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  
photo charity.jpg

On Air Now


photo charity.jpg

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers
photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
78°
scattered clouds
humidity: 51%
wind: 9mph S
H 80 • L 70
72°
Thu
75°
Fri
72°
Sat
72°
Sun
67°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup