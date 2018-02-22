Previous Story
A school resource officer, who has resigned, 'never went in,' sheriff says. The entire attack lasted 6 minutes
Posted On 22 Feb 2018
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- A%20school%20resource%20officer,%20who%20has%20resigned,%20'never%20went%20in,'%20sheriff%20says.%20The%20entire%20attack%20lasted%206%20minutes" target="_blank">
-
- A%20school%20resource%20officer,%20who%20has%20resigned,%20'never%20went%20in,'%20sheriff%20says.%20The%20entire%20attack%20lasted%206%20minutes" target="_blank">
- A%20school%20resource%20officer,%20who%20has%20resigned,%20'never%20went%20in,'%20sheriff%20says.%20The%20entire%20attack%20lasted%206%20minutes" target="_blank">
- A%20school%20resource%20officer,%20who%20has%20resigned,%20'never%20went%20in,'%20sheriff%20says.%20The%20entire%20attack%20lasted%206%20minutes" target="_blank">
-
-