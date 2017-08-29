Previous Story
7-year-old girl kidnapped and thrown from bridge -- swims to shore
Posted On 29 Aug 2017
By : Matt Goldapper
Comment: 0
About the Author
-
-
- 7-year-old%20girl%20kidnapped%20and%20thrown%20from%20bridge%20--%20swims%20to%20shore" target="_blank">
-
- 7-year-old%20girl%20kidnapped%20and%20thrown%20from%20bridge%20--%20swims%20to%20shore" target="_blank">
- 7-year-old%20girl%20kidnapped%20and%20thrown%20from%20bridge%20--%20swims%20to%20shore" target="_blank">
- 7-year-old%20girl%20kidnapped%20and%20thrown%20from%20bridge%20--%20swims%20to%20shore" target="_blank">
-
-